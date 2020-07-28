In partnership with the Community Food Bank of Central Alabama, the YMCA of Greater Birmingham is implementing the Farmers to Families Food Box Program to provide fresh, healthy foods to those in need in the Birmingham community via recurring, regularly-scheduled distributions at 8 YMCA facilities.

• Recipients may pick up a FREE 15-25 lb. box of fresh, perishable foods including fresh fruits and vegetables at a YMCA facility twice a week, from 11:00AM-1:00PM during July and August, 2020 (see schedule: https://drive.google.com/file/d/12uvBfVsDAYfKsK4gEFJ9I3O32Beklsxl/view ). Limited supply distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

• Participating families will receive their Food Box via a "drive-through" distribution system at the YMCA location parking lot. By serving families in their vehicles, volunteers wearing PPE are able to maintain safe social distancing in accordance with CDC guidance.