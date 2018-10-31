Fall Festival at Children's Lighthouse

Children's Lighthouse of Hoover 4731 Chase Circle , Hoover, Alabama 35244

Children’s Lighthouse of Hoover, the area’s high-quality premium early childhood education and child care center, is hosting its Fall Festival on Wednesday October 31, 2018 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The family focused event, which is free and open to the public, will feature a trunk-or-treat, blowup slide, food and drinks, several engaging games, a tumble bus and face-painting. Fall Festival will take place at the center, located at 4731 Chase Circle in Hoover, Alabama.

All members of the community and local media are invited to join the festivities.

For more information, please email hoover@childrenslighthouse.com or call (205) 224-5437.

Children's Lighthouse of Hoover 4731 Chase Circle , Hoover, Alabama 35244
Festivals & Fairs
205-224-5437
