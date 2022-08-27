Fairy Tale Ball
The Hyatt Regency Birmingham - The Wynfrey Hotel 1000 Riverchase Galleria, Hoover, Alabama 35244
The 16th annual Fairy Tale Ball, a fundraiser for Childcare Resources, is scheduled to be at the Hyatt Regency Birmingham — The Wynfrey Hotel on Saturday, Aug. 27, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. It's a dance designed to incorporate the magic and enchantment of fairy tales and superheroes into a fundraiser to help Childcare Resources in its mission to create quality early learning opportunities and provide a strong academic start for young children across central Alabama.
Info
The Hyatt Regency Birmingham - The Wynfrey Hotel 1000 Riverchase Galleria, Hoover, Alabama 35244
events