The 16th annual Fairy Tale Ball, a fundraiser for Childcare Resources, is scheduled to be at the Hyatt Regency Birmingham — The Wynfrey Hotel on Saturday, Aug. 27, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. It's a dance designed to incorporate the magic and enchantment of fairy tales and superheroes into a fundraiser to help Childcare Resources in its mission to create quality early learning opportunities and provide a strong academic start for young children across central Alabama.