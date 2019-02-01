Come to the inaugural Fairy Tale Festival at South Shades Crest Elementary School. This is a community event - everyone is welcome! Wear your favorite fairy tale costume. Ticket includes dancing, "jousting", storybook theater, cookie decorating, photos with characters, sensory friendly craft room and more! Food will be available for purchase.
Fairy Tale Festival
South Shades Crest Elementary School 3770 South Shades Crest Road, Hoover, Alabama 35244
Charity & Fundraisers, Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family
