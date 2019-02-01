Fairy Tale Festival

South Shades Crest Elementary School 3770 South Shades Crest Road, Hoover, Alabama 35244

Come to the inaugural Fairy Tale Festival at South Shades Crest Elementary School. This is a community event - everyone is welcome! Wear your favorite fairy tale costume. Ticket includes dancing, "jousting", storybook theater, cookie decorating, photos with characters, sensory friendly craft room and more! Food will be available for purchase.

