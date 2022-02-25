An Evening With Steve Berry - Southern Voices Festival Event
Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216
Author of The Kaiser's Web Tickets $40 • Reception included Former trial lawyer and Southern Voices alumnus, Steve Berry is The New York Times and #1 internationally best-selling author of 20 novels and 11 eBook originals. Purchase tickets at hooverlibrary.org/sv or call 205-444-7888 LOCATIONS: Plaza, Theatre Level
