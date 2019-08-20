ETHICS PUZZLES IN THE LAW CREATED BY EMERGING TECHNOLOGY

Vestavia Hills Civic Center 1975 Merryvale Rd, City of Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216

OLLI of Greater Birmingham presents Ethics Puzzles in the Law Created by Emerging Technology with instructor Matt King, Assistant Professor of Philosophy, UAB. Topics to be discussed include reproductive assistance technology that allows in vitro fertilization and imaging. Also, maintaining privacy in the face of social media, private drones, and commercial corporations that can track buying trends. Cognitive sciences' application to the criminal law via our understanding of consciousness will also be discussed. See olli.ua.edu for additional program offerings.

