The Enneagram: More Than Personality Typing
Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216
Three weekly sessions explore this ancient tool for self-discovery.
Week One: What Is the Enneagram and What Do Those Numbers Have to Do with Me? Enneagram Basics
Week Two: What Is the Movement of the Enneagram? Wings and Arrows
Week Three: What Is the Purpose of the Enneagram? Deeper Exploration
Visit hooverlibrary.org to register or call 205-444-7800 for more information.
Location: Youth Program Room
