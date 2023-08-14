The Enneagram: More Than Personality Typing

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216

Three weekly sessions explore this ancient tool for self-discovery.

Week One: What Is the Enneagram and What Do Those Numbers Have to Do with Me? Enneagram Basics

Week Two: What Is the Movement of the Enneagram? Wings and Arrows

Week Three: What Is the Purpose of the Enneagram? Deeper Exploration

Visit hooverlibrary.org to register or call 205-444-7800 for more information.

Location: Youth Program Room

