END Heroin BHAM 2020 Walk

In February 2017, 2018, and 2019, friends and family joined together to be part of a movement. Heroin and other addictive drugs have ravaged our community in Birmingham and across the country. This walk was about standing together and fighting back.

Over 3,500 people joined us at Railroad park each year as we walked for those we have lost, for those in recovery, and for those who have yet to find help. We walked to raise awareness about the substance abuse epidemic we still face today. This is not just about drugs and alcohol… this is about our future.

2020 Champion for the Cause: James Spann

2020 Emcee: Magic 96’s Rob Conrad

PAWS FOR PREVENTION

Friendly, leashed dogs are welcome at the event.

WALK ACTIVITIES

Kickoff and speakers

Music

Walk Teams recognition

‘I am Walking for’ Lanyards to wear and share your story

Free NARCAN Training

Recovery Resource Tables

Food Trucks

More info at endheroin.org!