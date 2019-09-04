OLLI of Greater Birmingham presents Drug and Non-Drug Pain Management Plus A New Hazard: Vaping!

Sept 4 and 11: Nick Doleys, certified nutritional pain management teacher, The Doleys Clinic, will discuss non-drug treatment of pain plus industry news about opioids (9/4), and foods and nutritional guides to manage pain (9/11).

Sept 18: Vaping. Kimberly Cook, Councilor, Vestavia Hills and advocate of tobacco/e-cigarette legislation, and Susan Walley, Ph.D., UAB School of Medicine, Pediatrics will talk about what vaping is, why it is attractive to teens, the cycle of addiction, and recent legislation.

Sept 25: Cannabis Oil (CBD). Rhonda Dial, certified nutritionist will address the hot topic of cannabis oil.

Attend one session for free! See olli.ua.edu or call 205-348-6482 for complete course listings and membership information.