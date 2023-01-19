Dolly Parton Pop-Up at Adiõs w/ Nashville’s White Limozeen

A pop-up is coming to Adiōs on Thursday, Jan. 19, from 8 p.m. to midnight to celebrate Dolly Parton with the team behind Nashville’s all-pink rooftop restaurant and bar, White Limozeen.

In honor of Parton's birthday, White Limozeen beverage director Demi Natoli will make a guest appearance to create and serve Birmingham a taste of Dolly-inspired cocktails.

Guests can expect cocktails like the Patron Saint of Tennessee with Campesino Silver, Suze, cucumber, grapefruit, and lemon, and Another Day in Paradise, featuring Campesino Aged, passionfruit, house-made coconut and pineapple. There will also be tacos and much more by the food truck W. Vicente from 6 p.m. outside the bar.