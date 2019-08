An opportunity to meet your pet-loving neighbors and have fun showing off your furry family members. Children and well-behaved dogs are welcome; dogs must be on leash.

This fun day includes: Pet Contests, Agility Course, Personal Pet Art Crafted by Your Fur Baby, Crazy Photo Booth, Pet Themed Art Show, Kids Activities, Food Trucks, Live Music, Over 30 Vendor Booths with Pet-related products, Silent Auction, Adoption Opportunities, and Pet Blessing. Don't miss Dog Days at Discovery!