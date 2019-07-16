DISCOVER THE ACTOR IN YOU

to Google Calendar - DISCOVER THE ACTOR IN YOU - 2019-07-16 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - DISCOVER THE ACTOR IN YOU - 2019-07-16 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - DISCOVER THE ACTOR IN YOU - 2019-07-16 13:00:00 iCalendar - DISCOVER THE ACTOR IN YOU - 2019-07-16 13:00:00

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Hoover, Alabama 35209

OLLI of Greater Birmingham presents Discover the Actor in You with instructor Martha Haarbauer, Founder, The Seasoned Performers. Experience the basics of acting, starting with some games that allow inexperienced actors to try out some acting skills. Then, try participating in a few scenes from a script or we may make up lines to create a scene. Learn what it takes to make a scene work. Free Admission.

Info

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Hoover, Alabama 35209 View Map
Education & Learning, Theater & Dance, Workshops
205-348-6482
to Google Calendar - DISCOVER THE ACTOR IN YOU - 2019-07-16 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - DISCOVER THE ACTOR IN YOU - 2019-07-16 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - DISCOVER THE ACTOR IN YOU - 2019-07-16 13:00:00 iCalendar - DISCOVER THE ACTOR IN YOU - 2019-07-16 13:00:00

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required
Hoover Sun

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours