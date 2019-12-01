Deck The Ham

Colonial Brookwood Village 780 Brookwood Village, Hoover, Alabama

Brookwood Village is an official destination for “Deck the Ham” – a contest where local Birmingham artists paint holiday-themed murals on windows throughout Birmingham. Shoppers are encouraged to post a picture with their favorite mural on Instagram using #DeckTheHam to help the judges decide on the winner.

Art & Exhibitions, Vacation & Holiday
