Out of the Darkness Alabama Walk

Veteran’s Park 4800 Valleydale Road, Hoover, Alabama

Walk Date: 11/03/2019

Walk Location: Veterans Park - Birmingham, AL

Check-in/Registration Time: 1:00 pm

Walk Begins: 2:30 pm

Walk Ends: 4:00 pm

When you walk in the Out of the Darkness Walks, you join the effort with hundreds of thousands of people to raise awareness and funds that allow the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) to invest in new research, create educational programs, advocate for public policy, and support survivors of suicide loss.

Thanks to Walkers and Donors like you, AFSP has been able to set a goal to reduce the annual suicide rate 20% by 2025.

Help Spread the Word!

Please help promote the event through your social media outlets! #OutoftheDarkness

Online registration closes at noon (local time) the Friday before the walk. However, anyone who would like to participate can register in person at the walk from the time check-in begins until the walk starts. Registration is free and open to the public. Walk donations are accepted until December 31st.

Veteran’s Park 4800 Valleydale Road, Hoover, Alabama View Map
Charity & Fundraisers, Health & Wellness, Outdoor
205-613-6630
