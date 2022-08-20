Cub Scout Pack 93 Open House
Oakmont Chapel Presbyterian Church 1817 Patton Chapel Road, Hoover, Alabama 35226
Cut Scout Pack 93 is having an open house at the Scout Center at Oakmont Chapel Presbyterian Church at 1817 Patton Chapel Road on Saturday, Aug. 20, from 3 to 6 p.m. Parents and K-5 kids are invited to come shoot bottle rockets, race pinewood derby cars, climb the rope bridge, eat food and meet other scout parents and kids.
