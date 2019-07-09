OLLI of Greater Birmingham presents Counterintelligence with John Davis, Retired U.S. Counterintelligence officer in Europe during the Cold War. He will describe the influences which brought him to a life in the secret world of counterintelligence and how these impacted his dealings with the moral and ethical challenges of such a career. He will offer insights on the value of learning foreign languages, continuing education, and making time for international awareness. Free admission!
COUNTERINTELLIGENCE
Vestavia Hills Civic Center 1975 Merryvale Rd, City of Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216
Vestavia Hills Civic Center 1975 Merryvale Rd, City of Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216 View Map
Education & Learning, History
