OLLI of Greater Birmingham presents Counterintelligence with John Davis, Retired U.S. Counterintelligence officer in Europe during the Cold War. He will describe the influences which brought him to a life in the secret world of counterintelligence and how these impacted his dealings with the moral and ethical challenges of such a career. He will offer insights on the value of learning foreign languages, continuing education, and making time for international awareness. Free admission!