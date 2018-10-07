Community Festival and Job Fair

The Hoover Physical Recovery Center is proud to invite our neighbors for a community festival on Sunday afternoon, October the seventh. Included on this day will be rock painting, bounce houses, popcorn and plenty of hot dogs. This special event will be a great time for anyone and everyone to come to the state of the art building for a look around both inside and out. Hoover Aspire has been located on Southland Drive for just the last three years and offers both long term and short term stays. Michael Vickers is the Administrator who just started at the property this year. “We are in the heart of Hoover in a safe and quiet location where the grounds are attractive and the interior touches are comfortable. This is a world class facility that delivers incredible therapy and it is well equipped to meet your needs. We work with all of the hospitals and clinicians in the greater Birmingham area. We would relish the opportunity to serve you and your loved one’s healthcare needs.”

Along with the festival, Hoover Aspire will be on the lookout for people hoping to join an exceptional team. Registered nurses, licensed practical nurses and nurse aids are encouraged to come by and talk with our current clinical staff. Lee Anne Armstrong is the new Director of Nursing who just started in June of this year. “I have fallen in love with the staff here and of course also with our residents. I am super excited to meet possible future team members during our job fair. We have openings for multiple shifts and we are even offering bonuses for certain positions. It will be great to meet new faces and to answer any questions that they might have.”

In addition to Lee Anne and Michael, Hoover Aspire has a new Assistant Director of Nursing, a new Administrator in Training and a new Regional Administrator in Adam Madison. Everyone is invited to come and meet the new management team, current staff and of course, to grab a hot dog!

For more information please contact Hannah Scruggs, Administrator in Training at 205-572-2694 or at Hannah.scruggs@nhsmgt.com. The Hoover Aspire Physical Recovery Center is owned and operated by Northport Health Services based in Northport, Alabama. NHS is Alabama’s leading provider of skilled nursing services and has fifty excellent buildings in four states including Missouri, Arkansas and Florida in addition to Alabama.