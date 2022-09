Comedian Henry Cho is scheduled to perform at the Stardome Comedy Club on Oct. 4, to help raise money for the Hoover City Schools Foundation.

The event, to be called Comedy for Kids, will include a catered meal from Ragtime Café. Doors open at 6 p.m.

WHERE: Stardome Comedy Club

WHEN: Oct. 4, 6 p.m.

COST: $75 to $150 per person

DETAILS: Benefitting Hoover City Schools Foundation

WEB: hoovercsf.org/events