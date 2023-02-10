Coffee Concert: Mendelssohn’s Italian Symphony

Mendelssohn’s Italian Symphony famously serves as a musical postcard, documenting his travels through the bustling cities and rolling hills of Italy. Register with your library card to check out tickets to the Alabama Symphony Orchestra's Coffee Concerts. Limit of 2 tickets per library card. Tickets available for pickup February 3-10 at the Library Plaza desk. Call 205-444-7821 for more information. Program to include: Hector Berlioz: Le Corsaire Overture Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 4, “Italian” LOCATION; Jemison Concert Hall