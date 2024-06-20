Welcome to a Beginner’s Introduction to Close Up Magic!!

Learn tricks to impress and amaze your family and friends. Rising 4th-6th grades.

Learn some of the key mechanics magicians use for Coin and Card magic to start your journey to mystify audiences of all ages!

Walk away with three tricks to amaze your friends and the building blocks to build so many more!

Individual registration required and opens June 6. Visit hooverlibrary.org to register or call 205-444-7830 for more information.

Location: Youth Program Room