OLLI of Greater Birmingham presents Classical Mythology with Dr. Shannon Flynt, Assistant Professor of Classics, Samford University. Myths are sacred narratives, legends, or folktales that express a society't religious values and norms that a society uses to explain life, ideals, and beliefs. Who are Athena, Diana, Neptune, Hermes, Hades, Venus, Apollo and Ares? Professor Flynt will bring these mythical characters from the Greeks and Romans to life!
CLASSICAL MYTHOLOGY
Vestavia Hills Civic Center 1975 Merryvale Rd, City of Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216
Education & Learning, History
