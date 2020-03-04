How Civics Affects Our Lives

to Google Calendar - How Civics Affects Our Lives - 2020-03-04 12:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - How Civics Affects Our Lives - 2020-03-04 12:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - How Civics Affects Our Lives - 2020-03-04 12:30:00 iCalendar - How Civics Affects Our Lives - 2020-03-04 12:30:00

Emmet O'Neal Library 50 Oak Street, Mountain Brook, Alabama 35213

OLLI of Greater Birmingham presents How Civics Affects Our Lives with Helen Pruet, retired history and civics teacher. What are the rights and responsibilities of citizens? How do bills become laws? What do our local and state governments do? How are our lives impacted and what can we do about it? The presentation will include the U.S. Constitution and the Bill of Rights. Free Admission. See olli.ua.edu for complete course listings.

Info

Emmet O'Neal Library 50 Oak Street, Mountain Brook, Alabama 35213 View Map
Education & Learning, Politics & Activism
205-348-6482
to Google Calendar - How Civics Affects Our Lives - 2020-03-04 12:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - How Civics Affects Our Lives - 2020-03-04 12:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - How Civics Affects Our Lives - 2020-03-04 12:30:00 iCalendar - How Civics Affects Our Lives - 2020-03-04 12:30:00

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required
Hoover Sun

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours