Circle of Love 7th Annual Back to School Drive. The Circle of Love Foundation has partnered with Grace House Ministries and Olivia’s House to supply back-to-school basics and backpacks for more than 160 local children. Donors will be given a clear backpack with the gender, grade level and needed supplies for a specific child by July 17, and foundation members will pick up the backpacks by Aug. 1.

Donors can also pick up sponsorship information and drop off supplies at RealSource, 15 Southlake Lane #200.

If you are interested in participating, contact program leaders at donations@thecircleoflove.org, volunteer@thecircleoflove.org or inquiries@thecircleoflove.org.