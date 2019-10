Nov. 1-3: Christmas Village Festival. BJCC Exhibition Hall. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Noon-5 p.m. Sunday. Tickets $12 adults, $5 children 5 and older. Visit christmasvillagefestival.com.