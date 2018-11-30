Christmas Movies and S'mores

Snuggle up and join classic Christmas movies and make S'mores on the outdoor terrace at Ross Bridge. These free activities will be from 7 to 9 p.m. on the following nights:
- Friday, November 30 - Mickey's Magical Christmas
- Saturday, December 1 - The Grinch (PG version)
- Friday, Dec. 7 - The Polar Express
- Saturday, Dec. 8 - Elf
- Friday, Dec. 14 - Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas
- Saturday, Dec. 15 - Mickey's Twice Upon a Christmas
- Friday, Dec. 21 - The Santa Clause
- Saturday, Dec. 22 - The Santa Clause 2