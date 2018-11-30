Christmas Movies and S'mores

to Google Calendar - Christmas Movies and S'mores - 2018-11-30 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Christmas Movies and S'mores - 2018-11-30 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Christmas Movies and S'mores - 2018-11-30 19:00:00 iCalendar - Christmas Movies and S'mores - 2018-11-30 19:00:00

Ross Bridge Resort 4000 Grand Avenue, Hoover, Alabama 35226

Snuggle up and join classic Christmas movies and make S'mores on the outdoor terrace at Ross Bridge. These free activities will be from 7 to 9 p.m. on the following nights:

  • Friday, November 30 - Mickey's Magical Christmas
  • Saturday, December 1 - The Grinch (PG version)
  • Friday, Dec. 7  - The Polar Express
  • Saturday, Dec. 8 - Elf
  • Friday, Dec. 14 - Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas
  • Saturday, Dec. 15 - Mickey's Twice Upon a Christmas
  • Friday, Dec. 21 - The Santa Clause
  • Saturday, Dec. 22 - The Santa Clause 2
Info
Ross Bridge Resort 4000 Grand Avenue, Hoover, Alabama 35226 View Map
Kids & Family
to Google Calendar - Christmas Movies and S'mores - 2018-11-30 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Christmas Movies and S'mores - 2018-11-30 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Christmas Movies and S'mores - 2018-11-30 19:00:00 iCalendar - Christmas Movies and S'mores - 2018-11-30 19:00:00

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required
Hoover Sun

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours