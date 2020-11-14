Christmas Market

Shades Mountain Community Church 2281 Old Tyler Road, Hoover, Alabama 35226

CHRISTMAS SHOPPING AT IT'S FINEST!

You'll get SWAG BAGS full of goodies for the first 100 in the door!

PLUS, fresh, locally roasted coffee, pastries, clothes, shoes, earrings, woodworking, local artists, handmade jewelry, children's books, candles, makeup, soaps, lotions and SO MUCH MORE!

And don't forget about the hourly door prizes!

