Christmas Choir Concert: "Small, Dancing Light"

This year the Sanctuary Choir will be joined by a professional orchestra and our Children’s Choir as we present “Small, Dancing Light.” This is a wonderful work that focuses on the themes of “anticipation” and “revelation.” The author of this new work, Terry York, creates images of these themes in each of the texts, pointing toward the small dancing light in the manger.

The choir has been working extremely hard on this music since September, and I know you will want to be in attendance for this special time of worship. This is an excellent time to invite your friends, family and neighbors to this special musical event that I know will touch your heart, as the music and text points us to the coming of the Christ Child.

Please keep the Sanctuary Choir in your prayers as we continue to prepare for the entire season of Advent. We hope that each of you will help us fill our sanctuary for this very special presentation of “Small, Dancing Light.”