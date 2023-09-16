Birmingham Christian Family Magazine is planning to have its 4th Annual Celebrate The Family Expo, Saturday, September 16, at the Hoover Met Complex from 10am-2pm. This event is meant to highlight the importance of family. The free event is set to provide an array of activities for kids and adults, exhibits, resources, live music, cooking demos, product samples and many freebies for the entire family.

Birmingham Christian Family owner Laurie Stroud Franklin says “We’re happy to be celebrating 23 years of the magazine by living out our mission of spreading GOOD NEWS and this is a great way of celebrating with us by inviting the entire community to come celebrate as we share with families free resources to help them meet their physical, emotional and spiritual needs. “We established this event as a way to say thank you to our readers and followers. The event will be filled with fun activities for the entire family including live music, inflatables for kids, face painting, free giveaways, exhibits manned by people from various business, ministries, churches, and other organizations.

For adults there will be many resources and vendors at the event. There will be free giveaways and swag bags for the first 250 people that includes totes filled with different novelty items from participating sponsors. Extra added fun this year with a Celebrity Chef Cooking Stage featuring founder of Ashley Mac’s, social media sensation Danna Standridge, BBQ legend Van Sykes of Bob Sykes Bar B Q, beloved Southern cook Brenda Gannt, Alabama author Walt Merrell, Lee Pantazis of Gus’s Hotdogs and more. Event favorites returning include the Chick-fil-A Herd, Hoover Belles, live music by Kevin Derryberry and free shredding and electronic recycling provided by Gone for Good (a program of United Ability).

This fantastic day of free family fun is made possible by our sponsors including Alabama Credit Union, Children’s of Alabama, Exit Realty Cahaba, Leaf Filter Gutter Protection, Reignite Chiropractic, Scott Dawson Evangelistic Association, Thrivent Financial, Vapor Ministries and Wellcare.

Sponsor/Exhibitor opportunities are still available. To learn more please visit

https://birminghamchristian.com/event/celebrate-the-family-expo-2023/'

Event Details:

4th Annual Celebrate The Family Expo

Saturday, September 16, 2023

10am-2pm

Hoover Met Complex in the Finley Center

5500 Stadium Trace Parkway

Hoover, AL 35244

For More information about the event please visit:

www.BirminghamChristian.com/Expo23Registration

205-408-7150

expo@ChristianFamilyPublications.com

Sponsor/Exhibitor Reviews:

“I thought it was very well planned and great exposure.”

“We love the bingo to keep attendees engaged.”

“Liked the diversity in vendors and was happy with the Hoover location.”

“My favorite thing about participating is first; seeing familiar faces and second being able to have fun while working and showcasing the wonderful products we have that may benefit so many unknowing families!”

“Children’s of Alabama has been part of the Celebrate the Family Expo every year. It is a great event to engage with families with our messages of safety, injury prevention and healthy living.”