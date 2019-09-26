Casting Hope- a Benefit for On River Time (Featuring guest speaker, Elizabeth Smart)

The Florentine 2101 2nd Ave. N, Birmingham, Alabama 35203

“Casting Hope” presented by Liberty Mutual and Ironshore will be held Thursday, September 26 at 6 p.m. at The Florentine in Birmingham.

The evening will include dinner and a silent and live auction. Sponsors of the evening will have the opportunity to participate in a pre-event V.I.P. meet and greet with Smart.

On River Time exists to change the lives of children who have survived abuse and neglect. A registered 501(c)(3) organization, it uses fly fishing and mentorship to provide middle and high school aged children with hope and the inspiration to dream big. While the program is grounded in an unforgettable fly fishing trip, On River Time’s mentor network supports participants throughout the year in a way that cultivates their ability to trust and instills a heightened sense of value.

Tickets for Casting Hope are $125 per person or $1200 for a table for ten. Tickets may be purchased online at onrivertime.org/castinghope2019. Email wgarner@onrivertime.org for sponsorship information.

The Florentine 2101 2nd Ave. N, Birmingham, Alabama 35203
Charity & Fundraisers
