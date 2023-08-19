Canva: The Basics! Introduction to Canva

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216

An Introduction to Canva, the Free Online Design Tool

This class introduces patrons to Canva, a free online design tool. The class will cover the basics of using the graphic design tools and templates.

Visit hooverlibrary.org to register or call 205-444-7747 for more information.

Location: Training Center

