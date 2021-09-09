I Can Make That: Upcycled Desk Organizers

to

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216

The Hoover Public Library is having an off-site class at East 59 Cafe's new location at The Village at Lee Branch to instruct on how to upcycle common household items to make an organizer for a desk or craft room.

Registration is required, and supplies will be provided for all attendees. Visit hooverlibrary.org or call 205-444-7800 for more information.

Age group: Adults

Info

Library
205-444-7800
to
