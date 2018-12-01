Burn Boot Camp Pop Up Camp

Finley Center 1000 RV Trace, Hoover, Alabama 35244

Burn Boot Camp Hoover is opening it's doors in January! As part of our grand opening we are offering our community a chance to "Feel The Burn" the Burn Boot Camp way. Our team of certified trainers will lead you in a fun yet challenging workout. This 45 minute workout is FREE & open to everyone! Get up, get your workout in, and get fit with us.

Finley Center 1000 RV Trace, Hoover, Alabama 35244 View Map
Fitness, Health & Wellness
7062899762
