Brunch with Santa

to

Greystone Golf & Country Club 4100 Greystone Dr, Hoover, Alabama

Santa is coming to Greystone for brunch on December 6th, 12th, and 13th. Kids can enjoy holiday games, crafts, and activities, plus (distanced) visits with Santa himself.

$29++ per person, $17++ for kids ages 3-12.

Reservations are required 48 hours in advance and additional information may be needed to ensure that health and safety precautions are met.

Info

Entertainment, events, Kids & Family
