Bringing Calligraphy into the 21st century
Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216
This class is presented by the Birmingham Calligraphy Guild, and sponsored by the Hoover Public Library. Registration and supplies for your first class are free. The BCG and HPL ask that you join the Guild for subsequent classes to allow more patrons the opportunity to attend.
Visit hooverlibrary.org to register or call 205-444-7888 for more information.
LOCATION: Fitzgerald & Shakespeare Rooms
