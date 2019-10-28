The Bollywood Revue Taj Express

Alys Stephens Center 1200 10th Ave. S., Hoover, Alabama

Taj Express explodes with the sounds of India and Bollywood, capturing the vibrant, expressive spirit of the world of Bollywood movies that have been entertaining billions of people in India for generations. Through a fusion of film, dance and music, this dazzling international sensation takes audiences on a live cinematic journey through modern Indian culture and society. The production is a high-energy celebration of new India’s pop music, Bollywood culture and deep traditions, featuring colorful costumes, joyful dance and thrilling live music.

Concerts & Live Music, Dance, entertainment
