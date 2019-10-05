The Bluff Park Art Show is held annually on the first Saturday of October. This FREE show has grown from 65 to more than 150 artists and attracts more than 10,000 people each year. Proceeds from the show go toward improving the arts in the greater Birmingham area.

Artists display their work from 9 a.m to 5 p.m. at the park at Shades Cliff - 517 Cloudland Drive in Hoover, Ala. Shop for that special item for yourself or get a start on your Christmas shopping.

In addition to art, food vendors are scattered throughout the park and music will fill the air. Enjoy the talents and sounds of Ashley Vourlotis and John Canada.

Ashley: 10am-12pm

John: 2pm-4pm

This year we are pleased to welcome the following Food Trucks and vendors

City Bowls

Eugene's Hot Chicken

G.R's Smokehouse

Pazzo Big Slice

Repicci's Italian Ice & Gelato

Rooski's Food Truck

Urban Pops

Bluff Park United Methodist Church bake sale

Bruster's Ice Cream/Girl Scouts

Hands-on art activities are available for children ages 3-8.

The show is presented by the Bluff Park Art Association, an all-volunteer nonprofit organization that exists to promote access to the fine arts for everyone.