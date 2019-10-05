The Bluff Park Art Show is held annually on the first Saturday of October. This FREE show has grown from 65 to more than 150 artists and attracts more than 10,000 people each year. Proceeds from the show go toward improving the arts in the greater Birmingham area.
Artists display their work from 9 a.m to 5 p.m. at the park at Shades Cliff - 517 Cloudland Drive in Hoover, Ala. Shop for that special item for yourself or get a start on your Christmas shopping.
In addition to art, food vendors are scattered throughout the park and music will fill the air. Enjoy the talents and sounds of Ashley Vourlotis and John Canada.
- Ashley: 10am-12pm
- John: 2pm-4pm
This year we are pleased to welcome the following Food Trucks and vendors
- City Bowls
- Eugene's Hot Chicken
- G.R's Smokehouse
- Pazzo Big Slice
- Repicci's Italian Ice & Gelato
- Rooski's Food Truck
- Urban Pops
- Bluff Park United Methodist Church bake sale
- Bruster's Ice Cream/Girl Scouts
Hands-on art activities are available for children ages 3-8.
The show is presented by the Bluff Park Art Association, an all-volunteer nonprofit organization that exists to promote access to the fine arts for everyone.