Blood Drive

Prince of Peace Catholic Church 4600 Preserve Parkway, Hoover, Alabama 35226

Blood supplies are critically low in Birmingham, so Prince of Peace is again teaming up with UAB and Life South to hold a blood drive at POP from June 22-26, 9am to 4pm each day.

Bonus: All blood donors are eligible for a free COVID-19 antibody test. Sign up to donate at www.lifesouth.org.

The drive will be held in Deasy Fellowship Hall, conveniently located at 4600 Preserve Pkwy, Hoover. There's plenty of free parking and the spacious facility will be set up to observe all social distancing and infection control protocols. Please consider coming out and donating blood. YOU can make a difference right here. Bring a photo ID and be sure to make an appointment online at www.lifesouth.org

Prince of Peace Catholic Church 4600 Preserve Parkway, Hoover, Alabama 35226
