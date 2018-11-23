Black Friday Giveaway

Colonial Brookwood Village 780 Brookwood Village, Hoover, Alabama

Brookwood Village will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, restaurant and department store hours may vary. Brookwood Village will reopen on Friday, November 23 at 7:00 AM. The first 250 shoppers in line at the Brookwood Village main entrance on Village Lane will receive a complimentary shopping tote equipped with a free Brookwood Village gift card ranging from $10 – $500.

Colonial Brookwood Village 780 Brookwood Village, Hoover, Alabama
2058710406
