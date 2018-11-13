Birmingham Speaks: Glory Denied: Art and Healing

Alys Stephens Center 1200 10th Ave. S., Hoover, Alabama

Opera Birmingham presents BIRMINGHAM SPEAKS, a series of community conversations inspired by Glory Denied, the story of America’s longest-held prisoner of war, who spent nine years in captivity during the Vietnam War.

The final event in the BIRMINGHAM SPEAKS series will be GLORY DENIED: ART AND HEALING on November 13 at 6:30 P.M. at the Alys Stephens Center. The event is free and open to the public. Reservations are encouraged via http://bit.ly/2yaNoxi.

For more information regarding Opera Birmingham, Glory Denied, and other upcoming performances, visit OperaBirmingham.org or call 205-322-6737, and connect with Opera Birmingham on Facebook, Twitter @OperaBham, and Instagram @OperaBirmingham. Opera Birmingham, the only professional opera company in Northern and Central Alabama, has entertained audiences for over 60 years.

Info
entertainment, Talks & Readings
Hoover Sun

