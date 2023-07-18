Birmingham Restaurant Week Preview Party 2023

Kick off Birmingham Restaurant Week 2023 - Summer Edition (BRW) at our signature event, the Preview Party, on Tuesday, July 18 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Sloss Furnaces Visitor Center! Come taste and see what more than 10 participating BRW restaurants will be serving on their menus and kick off the start of BRW with us! Restaurants include Avondale Common House, Galley & Garden, I Love Tina & Gina’s, Michael’s Restaurant, Nori Thai and Sushi, Roots & Revelry, Sabor Latino, Slice Pizza & Brew House, Taj India, Vino and others. Each restaurant will serve a signature bite served alongside drinks from Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Stella Artois and Wicked Weed with Adams Beverages and United Johnson Brothers of Alabama, along with mixers from Coca-Cola United. Complimentary valet parking will be provided by Parking Professionals. Don’t miss this typically sold-out event!

Preview Party tickets are $30 per person and include one drink ticket. A limited number of walk-up tickets can be purchased at the event for $35 each. Purchase your tickets now before they sell out at bhamrestaurantweek.com/events/.

Birmingham Restaurant Week 2023 - Summer Edition presented by Spire will take place Thursday, July 20 through Saturday, July 29. Participating restaurants will offer special breakfast, lunch and dinner menus, offering 2, 3 and 4-course meals. Visit www.bhamrestaurantweek.com for more details. Join in on the YUM by following us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @bhamrestweek.