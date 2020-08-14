Birmingham Restaurant Week 2020

The 11th Annual Birmingham Restaurant Week (BRW) presented by Spire is back Friday, August 14, 2020 to Monday, August 31, 2020! Support Birmingham’s Premier Culinary and Beverage event with NEW Curbside, To-Go and Delivery options available from participating restaurants, bars and food trucks.

The traditional Dine-In option for BRW will be available for most businesses but with safety precautions, such as socially distanced seating, disposable table items, mask requirements and more. To-Go Cocktails, Cocktail Kits and Family-Style Meal options will also be offered on BRW menus this year.

Normally a 10-day event, BRW 2020 is now an 18-day event in an effort to maximize sales for area businesses and to give diners more opportunity to frequent Birmingham’s best food and drink scene.

From fine dining to down-home cookin’, food and drink lovers with a taste for adventure can enjoy special lunch or dinner 2 and 3-course, prix-fixe menus ranging from $5 to $50 per person – making it easy and affordable for everyone to enjoy a taste of Birmingham’s diverse dishes and drinks.

Whether you’re trying something new or enjoying a longtime favorite, BRW makes it easy and affordable for everyone to get a taste of Birmingham’s acclaimed culinary and cocktail culture.

For more information about BRW 2020, visit www.bhamrestaurantweek.com!