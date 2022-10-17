Birmingham Complimentary Bonus Program

Riverchase United Methodist Church 1953 Old Montgomery Highway, Hoover, Alabama

Complimentary Bonus Program - The perfect way to share OLLI with a friend. Lunch and Learn with Kim Smith, Community Educator.

October 17, 2022 - CBD, What's the Big Deal?

October 24, 2022 - Take the Hydration-Taste Test Challenge; not all bottled waters are equal.

October 31, 2022 - Know what's in your labels: Safeguard yourself with knowledge.

events, Health & Wellness
2053486482
