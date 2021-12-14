Birmingham Boys Choir Christmas Concert

The 125-voice Birmingham Boys Choir will have its 44th annual free Christmas concert at the Samford University Wright Center at 7 p.m. on Dec. 14, 2021. The boys, ages 8-18, will be joined by about 30 of their fathers, father figures and choir alumni.

For more information about the Birmingham Boys Choir, contact Mandy Peterson-Tice at 205-767-9219.