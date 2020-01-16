OLLI of Greater Birmingham presents Birding in Costa Rica with Dwight Lammon, retired emergency and critical care nurse and now world-traveling bird observer. Learn about birds, specifically those of Costa Rica, along with Dwight's stunning photography. See olli.ua.edu for complete listing of educational programs. Free admission!
BIRDING IN COSTA RICA
Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest 1221 Montgomery Highway , Hoover, Alabama 35216
Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest 1221 Montgomery Highway , Hoover, Alabama 35216
Education & Learning
