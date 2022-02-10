Beyond Words Book Group

Join in person or on Zoom for a discussion of "The Personal Librarian" by Marie Benedict and Victoria Christopher Murray. A novel about J. P. Morgan’s personal librarian, Belle da Costa Greene, the Black American woman who was forced to hide her true identity and pass as white in order to leave a lasting legacy. "The Personal Librarian" tells the story of a woman who was famous for her intellect, style and wit, and shares the lengths to which she must go for the protection of her family and her legacy — to preserve her carefully crafted white identity in the racist world in which she lives. If you plan to attend virtually, register to receive a link to the Zoom program in your email. Visit hooverlibrary.org to register or call 205-444-7800 for more information. Locations: Fitzgerald Room, Zoom Room 2