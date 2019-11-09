Bazaar & Auction

to Google Calendar - Bazaar & Auction - 2019-11-09 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Bazaar & Auction - 2019-11-09 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Bazaar & Auction - 2019-11-09 10:00:00 iCalendar - Bazaar & Auction - 2019-11-09 10:00:00

Homewood Church of Christ 265 West Oxmoor Road, Birmingham, Alabama 35209

Table sales, silent auction and a live auction!! Holiday decorations, gift baskets, homemade baked goods, handcrafted items and much more. Sponsored by the Lily of the Cahaba Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution. Proceeds used to further the DAR goals of patriotism, historic preservation and education.

Info

Homewood Church of Christ 265 West Oxmoor Road, Birmingham, Alabama 35209 View Map
Charity & Fundraisers, Christmas Bazaar, Markets
to Google Calendar - Bazaar & Auction - 2019-11-09 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Bazaar & Auction - 2019-11-09 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Bazaar & Auction - 2019-11-09 10:00:00 iCalendar - Bazaar & Auction - 2019-11-09 10:00:00

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required
Hoover Sun

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours