Table sales, silent auction and a live auction!! Holiday decorations, gift baskets, homemade baked goods, handcrafted items and much more. Sponsored by the Lily of the Cahaba Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution. Proceeds used to further the DAR goals of patriotism, historic preservation and education.
Bazaar & Auction
Homewood Church of Christ 265 West Oxmoor Road, Birmingham, Alabama 35209
Homewood Church of Christ 265 West Oxmoor Road, Birmingham, Alabama 35209 View Map
Charity & Fundraisers, Christmas Bazaar, Markets
Upcoming Events