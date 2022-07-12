Basic Word (2 Parts)

This class is designed to introduce you to Microsoft Word, a word processing application. It includes how to perform common tasks through the use of menus and tool bars and step-by-step instructions on sentence and paragraph formatting, setting tabs, creating tables, setting margins, and printing documents. The class is free and designed for all library users new to personal computing. Register at hooverlibrary.org or call 205-444-7747 for more information. Location: Hoover Public Library Training Center