Bargains on the Bluff

Bargains on the Bluff

Thursday, Sept. 12 from 2-7 p.m.: Preview sale, Consigners and Volunteers only

Friday, Sept. 13 from 9-6 p.m.: Public sale

Saturday, Sept. 14 from 9-2 p.m.: Public sale, 25% off select items

Featuring New and Gently Used:

  • Fall/Winter Kids, Ladies, Maternity clothing
  • Shoes and accessories
  • Swings, exersaucers, high chairs
  • Strollers and other baby equipment
  • Children's furniture
  • Children/baby bedding
  • Indoor and outdoor clothes
  • Books/games/DVDs
  • Much, much more!

We need your help! Volunteer for a shift or two and get VIP Shopping Privileges! http://bargainsonthebluff.com/

Info

733 Valley Street, Hoover, Alabama 35226
Hoover Sun

