Bargains on the Bluff

Thursday, Sept. 12 from 2-7 p.m.: Preview sale, Consigners and Volunteers only
Friday, Sept. 13 from 9-6 p.m.: Public sale
Saturday, Sept. 14 from 9-2 p.m.: Public sale, 25% off select items
Featuring New and Gently Used:
- Fall/Winter Kids, Ladies, Maternity clothing
- Shoes and accessories
- Swings, exersaucers, high chairs
- Strollers and other baby equipment
- Children's furniture
- Children/baby bedding
- Indoor and outdoor clothes
- Books/games/DVDs
- Much, much more!
We need your help! Volunteer for a shift or two and get VIP Shopping Privileges! http://bargainsonthebluff.com/