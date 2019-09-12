Bargains on the Bluff

Thursday, Sept. 12 from 2-7 p.m.: Preview sale, Consigners and Volunteers only

Friday, Sept. 13 from 9-6 p.m.: Public sale

Saturday, Sept. 14 from 9-2 p.m.: Public sale, 25% off select items

Featuring New and Gently Used:

Fall/Winter Kids, Ladies, Maternity clothing

Shoes and accessories

Swings, exersaucers, high chairs

Strollers and other baby equipment

Children's furniture

Children/baby bedding

Indoor and outdoor clothes

Books/games/DVDs

Much, much more!

We need your help! Volunteer for a shift or two and get VIP Shopping Privileges! http://bargainsonthebluff.com/