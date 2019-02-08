Bargains on the Bluff

Bluff Park United Methodist Church 733 Valley St, Hoover, Alabama 35226

Bargains on the Bluff, the church’s well-known biannual consignment sale, will offer clothes ranging from preemie sizes to juniors and will even feature a ladies shop, with clothes and jewelry for women. 

On Feb. 8, the sale will run from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m., and on Feb. 9 it will run from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. There will also be a preview day on Feb. 7 for consignors and workers.

Anyone interested in participating can head to their Facebook page Bargains on the Bluff Consignment Sale for more information.

Bluff Park United Methodist Church 733 Valley St, Hoover, Alabama 35226 View Map
