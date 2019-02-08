Bargains on the Bluff, the church’s well-known biannual consignment sale, will offer clothes ranging from preemie sizes to juniors and will even feature a ladies shop, with clothes and jewelry for women.

On Feb. 8, the sale will run from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m., and on Feb. 9 it will run from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. There will also be a preview day on Feb. 7 for consignors and workers.

Anyone interested in participating can head to their Facebook page Bargains on the Bluff Consignment Sale for more information.