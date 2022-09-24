Aww Shucks, a fire-roasted corn food truck, is putting on the Aww Shucks Fall Festival on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. The free event is at Cahaba Brewing from noon to 5 p.m. as the food truck celebrates its one-year anniversary of setting the Guinness World Record for the most corn husked in one minute.

Aww Shucks owners Avrie and Phillip Powell invite the public to a corn-eating contest, along with kids’ activities, pumpkin painting, local vendors, food and drink trucks, and more. Attendees are also encouraged to bring their four-legged friends for "corn” dog activities such as a free dog photo booth.

The corn-eating contest is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. and will have five participants from the community competing for a trophy and exclusive Aww Shucks swag. To enter, fill out a ticket at the food truck. Participants will be chosen on Facebook Live on Sept. 22.

Other vendors include: The Pot Belly & Jelly, The Current, Sugar and Ice Desserts, Jolly Cakes and Whole Latte Drip food trucks. Participating vendors of the Aww Shucks Fall Festival include Mattie’s Garden Urban Farm, Southern Grace Home, Mr. Twister Balloon Twisting and Face Painting, Powell Art Design’s Pumpkin Painting, Expresso of Love, Soul Sistah 3.0, Home Aid Holistics, Sweet Spun Cotton Candy and Blind Dog Biscuit.

Aww Shucks specializes in more than 10 flavors of fire-roasted corn and has gourmet bakers as well. Mexican Street Corn, Creamy Lemon Pepper, Garlic Herb Parmesan and Buffalo Ranch cobs are crowd favorites. The corn is also non-GMO corn and is farm-to-truck from Alabama farmers. The mission of Aww Shucks is to educate the community about the benefits of eating vegetables and whole foods and to provide delicious and affordable meals to customers.

To view the Aww Shucks menu, food truck schedule and more, visit awwshucks.online.